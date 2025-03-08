Atlanta couple found dead inside apartment, victim’s son charged with murder, police say

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after police say a couple was found dead in an Atlanta apartment and one of the victims’ sons was involved in a standoff with officers on Friday.

A woman who identified herself as the daughter of one of the victims told WSBTV that she requested a wellness check with her father Marvin Spencer and his girlfriend, Henretta Russell at the Oglethorpe Ave. apartment complex off of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers met Russell’s son, who threatened to harm himself and others before barricading himself inside the apartment, according to WSBTV.

Russell also held a woman inside the apartment at knifepoint, according to investigators.

While searching the property, officers found a man and woman dead in the apartment.

Russell’s son, whose identity was not released, faces multiple charges, including murder.