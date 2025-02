ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Atlanta in November of 2024.

According to Atlanta police, 33-year-old Demarco McDonald was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

McDonald faces multiple charges including murder in connection to the deadly shooting that happened on the 700 block of Pryor Street on Nov. 9.

He is currently being held at a detention center and is expected to be extradited to Atlanta.