Armored truck driver shot, $50K stolen outside Kroger in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after an armored truck driver was “ambushed” and shot outside a Kroger in southwest Atlanta Monday morning.

Authorities responded to the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway just after 9 a.m. after reports of aggravated assault. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a graze wound in the head.

“The suspect ambushed the victim, shot at the victim, grazed his head, then proceeded to flee the scene in a Honda with a stolen money bag containing $50,000,” Atlanta police officials said.

The victim’s identity and current condition have not been released.

Forest Park police later arrested Clinton Mayers after he crashed a stolen car believed to be used in the robbery. A black duffel bag with cash and a gun was found inside the vehicle, investigators said.

FBI Atlanta has taken the lead in the case.

This is a developing story.