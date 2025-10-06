Crime And Law

Argument at Kennesaw restaurant ends in gunfire, suspect arrested

By WSB Radio News Staff
Kennesaw police
KENNESAW, GA — A Sunday morning argument between two employees at a Kennesaw restaurant led to gunfire and an arrest.

Police say the incident happened just after 8:40 a.m. at Martin’s Restaurant on Cobb Parkway, where two workers got into a verbal dispute. One of the employees called her husband, identified as 46-year-old Jeffrey Alan Thomas, who arrived at the restaurant armed.

Investigators say Thomas confronted another worker and fired several shots inside the building before leaving the scene with his wife. Officers later located the couple at their home, where Thomas was arrested.

His wife declined medical treatment for a minor gunshot wound. Thomas is now facing multiple charges and is being held without bond in the Cobb County Jail.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story

