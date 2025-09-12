Crime And Law

Apalachee High School student arrested after threat made

By WSB Radio News Staff
Apalachee High School
WINDER, GA — A student at Apalachee High School was arrested following an investigation into a threatening remark made, school officials said.

In a statement, the school’s principal emphasized that students must understand the consequences of their words.

“Behavior perceived as a threat will be taken seriously and may result in severe consequences, including legal action, even if it was meant to be a joke,” the statement said.

The identity of the student was not released by police.

The incident comes just over a year after a shooting at the school that killed two students and two teachers.

