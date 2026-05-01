Accused gang member sentenced to 10 years for drive-by shooting

ATLANTA — An accused gang member is headed to federal prison for a drive-by shooting at a southwest Atlanta gas station.

Prosecutors say GoodFellas member Tahj Rankin and others fired more than 30 shots in 2021 while attempting to kill a rival gang member.

A federal prosecutor said Rankin and his gang “terrorized customers at a gas station, unleashing more than 30 rounds.”

An innocent bystander was injured in the foot, and bullets also struck a car with children inside.

Authorities say Rankin was the driver of one of two cars involved in the shooting.

Rankin, 27, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.