75-year-old woman found stabbed to death in home; son charged with murder

STOCKBRIDGE, GA — A mother is dead in Stockbridge and her son is charged with killing her.

Major Ron Moman with Stockbridge police says they got a call about a suspicious person at a home on Club Drive.

When officers arrived, they “made contact with a male in the front yard of the residence and told the officers that his mother was deceased inside,” Major Moman reports. “Officers made entry into the residence and discovered a 75-year-old female deceased.”

He identified the woman as Dianna Cleveland. She had been stabbed to death.

Her son, 49-year-old Desmond Riley is being charged with malice murder and is booked into the Henry County Jail.

There is no word yet on a motive.