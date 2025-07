ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 66-year-old man dead early Tuesday morning in southeast Atlanta.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Baywood Drive around 12:14 a.m. after a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.