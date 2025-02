ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on Friday in southwest Atlanta.

Police responded to the area of Pryor Street SW and I-20 after reports of a shooting around 10:55 a.m.

Officers found a 62-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

The current extent of the victim’s injuries and his identity is unknown.

The investigation continues.