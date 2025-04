ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed early on Monday morning in northeast Atlanta.

Officers who were responding to a call at 486 Ponce de Leon Ave. were flagged down to a report of a person who was stabbed at 458 Ponce de Leon Ave just before 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the man with multiple stab wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators say the victim may have been stabbed by an “unknown suspect.”