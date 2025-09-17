42-year-old woman accused of running Buckhead brothel sentenced to federal prison

ATLANTA — A 42-year-old Atlanta woman has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after being accused of operating a brothel in Buckhead.

Authorities say Jamika Jae Weese allegedly posted commercial sex ads online and directed clients and the women who worked for her to a Buckhead apartment.

The complaint states that she took up to half of the money the women were paid. Weese also faces charges for defrauding the government of nearly $70,000 in federal funds.

In addition to her prison sentence, she has been ordered to repay that money.

Weese will also serve an additional three years of supervised release.