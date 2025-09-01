Crime And Law

41-year-old man shot in southwest Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — A 41-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a person shot call near Lakewood Avenue SW and Nelms Drive SW around 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victim and current extent of his injury is unknown.

According to investigators, the victim “may have been shot by a known suspect” near the 2200 block of Nelms Drive.

The shooting remains under investigation.

