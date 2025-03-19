41-year-old man charged in connection to deadly shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police have arrested and charged a 41-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting on New Year’s Day in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police say Byron Davis was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the Lacura Bar and Bistro located at 1919 Metropolitan Pkwy. after reports of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. Upon arrival, a 48-year-old man and 41-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to the hospital. The identity of the two victims are unknown.

A 28-year-old man was also rushed to the hospital separately where he was later pronounced dead. His identity was not released.

Davis faces Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm By a Convicted Felon.

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.