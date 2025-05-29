4 shot at gas station in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Four people were shot at a gas station in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday evening, Atlanta police say.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the BP gas station at 2261 Cascade Rd. after reports of a shooting.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his neck, a man with a gunshot wound to his leg, and another man who was shot in his right hand.

Police were later informed that another victim was rushed to Grady Hospital after being shot in his groin.

The identity of the victims and current extent of their injuries were not released by police.

The investigation remains active.