Crime And Law

4 shot at gas station in southwest Atlanta, police say

By Miles Montgomery
(Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Four people were shot at a gas station in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday evening, Atlanta police say.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the BP gas station at 2261 Cascade Rd. after reports of a shooting.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his neck, a man with a gunshot wound to his leg, and another man who was shot in his right hand.

Police were later informed that another victim was rushed to Grady Hospital after being shot in his groin.

The identity of the victims and current extent of their injuries were not released by police.

The investigation remains active.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!