4 men indicted in Cobb County crime spree that left one man shot

COBB COUNTY, GA — Four men have been indicted in Cobb County, accused of carrying out a violent crime spree across the county in January 2024.

Investigators say the group targeted several businesses and victims over the course of several days. According to police, the suspects stole vape and tobacco products from one gas station, robbed victims at another, and smashed cars at a repair shop.

The indictment also accuses the men of attempting to rob two people at a Motel 6 on Delk Road. During that attack, police say one victim was shot in the head. He survived and later testified against the group.

Prosecutors allege the same crew tried to hijack a vehicle near Kennesaw State University, prompting a campus lockdown until the situation was under control.