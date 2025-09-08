4 arrested in connection to DeKalb County shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Police arrested four people in connection to a shooting at a DeKalb County business on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, authorities responded to the 5000 block of Memorial Drive near Rockbridge Road after reports of a shooting in the area.

No one was injured, but several bullet holes were seen at a nearby business.

“DeKalb County police found evidence that the business was being used for narcotics sales and it was targeted for drug-related reasons,” said Blaine Clark with the DeKalb County Police Department.

The people who were arrested now face drug and weapon charges. Police did not identify the people who were arrested.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police continue to search for suspects in the shooting.