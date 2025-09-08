Crime And Law

4 arrested in connection to DeKalb County shooting

By WSB Radio News Staff
Bullet holes in business on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Police arrested four people in connection to a shooting at a DeKalb County business on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, authorities responded to the 5000 block of Memorial Drive near Rockbridge Road after reports of a shooting in the area.

No one was injured, but several bullet holes were seen at a nearby business.

“DeKalb County police found evidence that the business was being used for narcotics sales and it was targeted for drug-related reasons,” said Blaine Clark with the DeKalb County Police Department.

The people who were arrested now face drug and weapon charges. Police did not identify the people who were arrested.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police continue to search for suspects in the shooting.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!