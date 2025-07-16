Crime And Law

34-year-old man arrested in connection to deadly January shooting in Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA, Ga. — A man faces multiple charges including murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Atlanta in January.

Atlanta police, with the help of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Jonathan Lawson on July 11.

Lawson faces Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon for his involvement in a deadly shooting that happened at the 1900 block of Fisher Road SE on Jan. 9.

Lawson was transported to the Fulton County Jail for processing.

The identity of the shooting victim was not released.

