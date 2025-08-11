Crime And Law

33-year-old man arrested in connection to northwest Atlanta shooting

By Miles Montgomery
Police lights
(fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a victim injured early Monday morning in northwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to a person shot call near the 700 block of Neal Street just before 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital.

According to investigators, a suspect and female witness drove off in a Toyota Camry after a dispute. Police identified the shooting suspect as 33-year-old Muhammad Rashadd. Police arrested Rashadd and recovered a gun used in the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing with charges pending, police add.

