33-year-old man arrested in connection to northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a victim injured early Monday morning in northwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to a person shot call near the 700 block of Neal Street just before 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital.

According to investigators, a suspect and female witness drove off in a Toyota Camry after a dispute. Police identified the shooting suspect as 33-year-old Muhammad Rashadd. Police arrested Rashadd and recovered a gun used in the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing with charges pending, police add.