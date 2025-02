ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are investigating after a 32-year-old woman was critically injured after being stabbed in northwest Atlanta late Monday evening.

Police responded to 2500 Center St. NW after reports of a stabbing around 10:37 p.m.

Officers found the victim with a stab wound to her chest. She was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victim and current extent of her injuries are unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.