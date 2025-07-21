3 teens charged with Carrollton murder

CAROLLTON, Ga. — Two high school football stars are among three teens who face murder charges in Carrollton.

On Friday, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of the 100 block of Magnolia Street around 12 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 46-year-old Tyrone Boykin lying in the yard adjacent to the home with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Tanner Medical Center where he later died.

According to police, Kmauri Farmer, Joshawia Davis, and a 15-year-old are accused of fatally shooting a Boykin.

Witnesses told police, “an exchange of gunfire occurred between Boykin and other males in the roadway.”

Farmer is a rising senior at Bowdon High School and committed to Liberty University, officials say.

Police are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.