26-year-old Acworth man sentenced to prison for beating woman ‘half to death’

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 26-year-old Acworth man was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after being convicted of severely beating a woman multiple times, Cherokee County District Attorney Susan Treadaway announced.

Jonathon Bailey Panter was convicted of two counts of aggravated battery and family violence aggravated assault from multiple violent assaults that investigators say happened in February of 2024.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were made aware of assaults after a woman had bruises, abrasions on her legs, arms, neck, and face. Treadaway also says the woman had “petechial hemorrhaging in her eye, which is a sign of strangulation. She told CSO deputies that Panter beat her “half to death.”

“This defendant violently attacked an especially vulnerable woman who felt she had no one to turn to, and nowhere else to go,” said Treadaway. “This case is a powerful reminder of the devastating impact domestic violence has on victims and communities. We will continue to pursue justice for victims and work to make sure offenders are removed from our streets.”

Panter was found guilty last month and as part of the sentence, he was also banned from Cherokee County and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

“The evidence we presented at the sentencing hearing showed that this defendant has demonstrated no remorse for his actions and continues to shift the blame onto others for the crimes he committed. His refusal to take responsibility underscores the necessity of a substantial prison sentence,” said Assistant District Attorney Macelyne A. Williams, of the Domestic Violence Unit.