ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Dale Lane SW after reports of a person who was shot just before 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine what led up to the shooting.