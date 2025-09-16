Crime And Law

24 arrested in fentanyl trafficking bust in Gwinnett County

By WSB Radio News Staff
Christopher Preciado, 19, is charged with capital murder and his father, Ramon Preciado, 53, was charged with abuse of corpse. According to San Antonio police, the couple was shot before their bodies were moved to a car and left in a parking lot.
(Photo by Blake David Taylor via Getty Images/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Authorities say 24 people were arrested and charged after five search warrants in Buford uncovered a fentanyl trafficking operation.

The Gwinnett Metro Task Force and the GBI’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office say the organization was allegedly led by Adrian Bernard Butler.

“The Butler DTO distributed and trafficked fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine throughout Buford, Flowery Branch, and Gainesville within Gwinnett County. The organization also operated in Forsyth, Jackson, Habersham, Lumpkin counties, and throughout northeast Georgia,” officials said.

The identities of the people arrested were not released by officials.

Authorities also seized large amounts of drugs, marijuana, and guns. Investigators say the group may be tied to multiple fentanyl overdose deaths.

Multiple agencies including the United States Marshals, Gwinnett County police, Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

Additional charges are pending.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!