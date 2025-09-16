24 arrested in fentanyl trafficking bust in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Authorities say 24 people were arrested and charged after five search warrants in Buford uncovered a fentanyl trafficking operation.

The Gwinnett Metro Task Force and the GBI’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office say the organization was allegedly led by Adrian Bernard Butler.

“The Butler DTO distributed and trafficked fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine throughout Buford, Flowery Branch, and Gainesville within Gwinnett County. The organization also operated in Forsyth, Jackson, Habersham, Lumpkin counties, and throughout northeast Georgia,” officials said.

The identities of the people arrested were not released by officials.

Authorities also seized large amounts of drugs, marijuana, and guns. Investigators say the group may be tied to multiple fentanyl overdose deaths.

Multiple agencies including the United States Marshals, Gwinnett County police, Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

Additional charges are pending.