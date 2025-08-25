21-year-old man shot in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 21-year-old man was shot in northwest Atlanta on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Howell Mill Road after reports of a shooting just after 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victim and current extent of his injury is unknown.

Investigators say “the victim may have been shot near 1966 Tribble Rd. and transported to 1800 Howell Mill Rd. by private vehicle.”

The investigation is ongoing.