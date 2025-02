ATLANTA — A 21-year-old Hampton man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting a machine gun at a Georgia state trooper during a high speed chase in July of 2023.

Officials say Montrez Ballard cut off a trooper in northwest Atlanta and when they tried to pull him over, he led them on a chase.

The chase ended when Ballard crashed into a stop sign and later fired at lease three shots at the trooper.

Ballard was struck in the shootout with troopers.