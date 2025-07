ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta that left two women injured.

Police responded to The Commons apartment complex on Middleton Road just after 6 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

A 49-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman were shot, police say. One of the victims was shot in her arm and the other was shot in her foot.

The current extent of their injuries is unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.