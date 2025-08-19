2 people shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Peachtree Street around 12:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 43-year-old man and 34-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to their arm and foot respectively.

After speaking with the victims, investigators determined the shooting happened at 695 Cameron M. Alexander Blvd. Both victims self-transported themselves to the hospital.

The identities of the victims and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.