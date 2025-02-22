2 men injured in exchange of gunfire outside DeKalb County gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were injured after being shot in an exchange of gunfire outside a gas station in DeKalb County on Friday evening.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Exxon Gas Station at 3546 Panola Rd. in the Stonecrest area after a person shot call.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers then found a 29-year-old man near the 3000 block of Panola Road. The 29-year-old man was found in a white SUV outside of a Publix parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest, WSBTV says.

Both victims were rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of their injuries is unknown.

The shooting occurred after the two men were at the Exxon Gas Station where they exchanged gunfire with one another, detectives learned.