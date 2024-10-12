2 men charged with killing Atlanta man who was out walking his dog

ATLANTA — In February, 44-year-old Samuel “JR” Harris was out walking his dog Tequilla when he was shot and killed and his dog was stolen.

Eight months later, two men are being charged with his death.

Atlanta police say Brandon Baker, 36, was arrested in April and Ricky Pierce, 41, was arrested on Friday. Both men are charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a felony. Pierce also has an additional gun charge.

Police say a third man was also arrested in April under the same charges. But according to Fulton County Jail records, his charges have been dismissed and he was released from jail in June.

Liz Robinson, Harris’ sister, told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco in February that her brother was checking in on family when he decided to take his dog for a walk.

That’s when police say a group of robbers zeroed in on him at Mitchell Street SW and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. They shot him multiple times before stealing his dog.

“I just didn’t believe it, and I didn’t believe it was my brother,” said Robinson.