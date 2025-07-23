2 men accused of breaking into cars at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield arrested

KENNESAW, Ga. — Two men who were accused of breaking into multiple cars at a national park in metro Atlanta are now behind bars.

Officials say victims’ wallets were stolen after two suspect broke into cars at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield during a three week period.

The thieves racked up fraudulent charges before the victims knew what happened, officials say.

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park Superintendent Patrick Gamman said this incident should serve as a reminder to the public to be aware of where you keep your credit cards and valuables and locking your car doors.

“If you really need to have a credit card with you or cash, keep it with you. Put it in your backpack,” he said.

Gamman credited police partnerships for leading to the arrests.

Police have not identified the people who were arrested.