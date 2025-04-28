2 Forest Park deadly shooting victims identified

FOREST PARK, GA — Officials have identified the two victims who were killed in a shooting after an argument escalated on Sunday in Forest Park. Two other people were injured in the shooting, according to authorities.

Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss said officers responded to the scene near Jones Road, First Street, and Old Dixie Highway after reports of gunfire.

“It looks to be that it was some type of motorcycle gathering or party. Ultimately, several individuals were shot,” Criss said.

The victims were identified as Anthony Hearns and Isiah Mack and the victims are not from the metro Atlanta area.

Police say they believe the violent incident stemmed from an argument during a gathering involving members of a motorcycle club at a mechanic shop in the area.

Criss says more than 150 motorcycle riders gathered at the business that had not been licensed for two years.

Chief Criss added that investigators believe an argument escalated into gunfire but emphasized that details are still being gathered. “We believe there had to have been some type of altercation, but we are still gathering facts and information at this time,” he said.

Criss assured residents there is no immediate danger to the public.

“We are very close to bringing those who are responsible for this crime to justice,” Criss said.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and other agencies are assisting Forest Park Police with the ongoing investigation.