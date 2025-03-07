2 charged in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta have made two arrests in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead in January.

Police responded to a person shot call at the Band-E Food Mart on 1097 Hollywood Rd. on Jan. 17. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Investigators say two of the suspects, 18-year-old Tremon Palmer and 19-year-old Damarion Benson, were found and arrested in Romeo, Michigan.

Palmer and Benson are being held in the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office awaiting extradition.

Police say Palmer faces murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony charges. Benson is charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of felony, conspiracy to commit a felony and tampering with evidence.

The third suspect, Jabral Rice is being held in the Houston County Jail. He faces murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of felony, conspiracy to commit a felony and tampering with evidence.