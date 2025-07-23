Crime And Law

2 Atlanta shooting victims hospitalized

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA, Ga. — A double shooting is under investigation in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.

Atlanta police officials say a 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman drove themselves to Grady Memorial Hospital after being shot around 4 p.m. in the area of the 500 block of Greensferry Avenue.

The woman was shot in her abdomen and the man was shot in his leg, police say.

The identity of the victims and the current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and searching for the shooter.

