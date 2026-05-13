2 arrested in connection with child sexual abuse investigation in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven Police Department arrested two people in connection with the sexual abuse of a child after officers responded to a report made through the child’s school.

Police identified the suspects as 35-year-old Olga Zavala and 45-year-old Andres Hernandez.

“Police officers responded to a local school about an outcry made by a juvenile regarding allegations of sexual assault,” Lt. Carlos Nino said.

Nino said investigators determined both suspects were responsible for the abuse.

“Olga Patricia Mejia Zavala and Andres Hernandez were in fact responsible for the sexual abuse of this juvenile,” Nino said.

Authorities said both suspects face charges including trafficking, rape, aggravated child molestation, cruelty to children in the first degree and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Police said Hernandez and Zavala were booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

Officials said the child is safe.

Investigators said no additional details are being released at this time as the investigation continues and to protect the privacy of the juvenile involved.