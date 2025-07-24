19-year-old shot at Old Fourth Ward Skate Park, Atlanta police investigating

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at the Old Fourth Ward Skate Park along the Eastside Trail of the Atlanta BeltLine.

Officers say the incident began with an altercation that escalated, ending with a 19-year-old man being shot in the hand. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Investigators are now working to identify the suspect and determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story