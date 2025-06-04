19 arrested, merchandise worth more than $5K recovered in Gwinnett County shoplifting sting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — In a two-day shoplifting sting in metro Atlanta, 19 people were arrested and face charges and thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise was recovered by Gwinnett County police.

On May 29 and May 30, the Gwinnett County Police Department conducted a targeted retail theft enforcement operation at the Mall of Georgia. The initiative was a collaborative effort between the Gwinnett County Police Department and multiple retailers in and around the Mall of Georgia.

Police recovered $5,313.75 in stolen merchandise.

According to police, there were 12 felony warrants, 27 misdemeanor warrants and 24 outstanding warrants obtained during the operation.

Many of the people who were arrested during the sting operation were juveniles, police officials add.

Among those arrested were Demesha Brown and Jasmine Harris. They each had 12 active warrants through various agencies. One of Brown’s outstanding warrants was for failure to appear on a RICO charge in Cherokee County, police officials say.

“This operation demonstrates the continued commitment of the Gwinnett County Police Department to address organized retail crime and enhance public safety through strategic partnerships with the local business community,” Gwinnett County police said.