19 arrested during Operation Lights Out targeting child predators, GBI says

By WSB Radio News Staff
19 arrested in online sexual predator investigation Top Row (L-R): Isael Alvarez-Alvarez, Marquise Anderson, Darnell Brooks, Roger Burkes, Javious Davenport, Kevin Edosomwan Middle Row (L-R): Jonathan Evans, Galvin Gordey, Muhammed Gwandu, Gene Melner, Greggory Meeks, Colton McLamb, Zidarius Poole Bottom Row (L-R): Hunter Salmi, Marco Santos-Chavez, Anthony Seldon, Cameron Shelley, Jungmok Shin, Carl Sprayberry (Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Police arrested 19 people during a four day operation that targeted child predators in Georgia.

Operation Lights Out was a proactive online undercover investigation conducted by the Georgia internet crimes against children task force, GBI officials said.

The goal was to identify predators who engage in sexually explicit communication with children on the internet and travel to meet the child with the purpose of having sex.

Among the 19 people who were arrested included 38-year-old Kevin Edsom-Wan.

