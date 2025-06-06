Crime And Law

18-year-old man arrested for alleged crimes against a child in Gwinnett County

By Miles Montgomery
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old man was arrested last month which led to an investigation in Gwinnett County.

On May 15, Lucas Costea was booked into Gwinnett County Jail for alleged crimes against a child.

“Detectives are aware that this individual may have been involved with a youth organization,” Gwinnett County police said.

The Gwinnett County Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking anyone who may have been a victim or has additional information related to this case to come forward and contact investigators at 770.513.5300.

