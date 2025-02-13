Crime And Law

17-year-old Carroll County student arrested in alleged murder plot, police say

By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — A 17-year-old student was arrested and faces multiple charges after an alleged murder plot against another student in Carroll County.

According to police, Dylan Gables faces multiple charges including terrorist threats after school officials at Mount Zion and Central High School uncovered conversations that detailed a murder plot against another student.

Police say Gables’ murder plot included students at Mount Zion High School and Central High School.

It also involved two minors who discussed how to carry out the plan outside of school.

The identities of the other students involved were not released.

