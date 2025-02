ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in southeast Atlanta on Monday evening.

Officers responded to Grady Memorial Hospital around 5:52 p.m. to find a 15-year-old boy was shot in his leg near the area of Cooper Street and Love Street.

The victim transported himself to the hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.