10 charged in multi-million dollar porch pirate ring across Georgia, southeast

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County arrested and charged 10 people connected to a multi-million dollar theft ring dating back to November 2024.

The Gwinnett County Police Department’s General Crimes Unit launched an investigation in 2024 after a series of porch piracy thefts across Gwinnett County, officials said.

During the next several months, detectives uncovered a large-scale criminal organization responsible for the theft and fencing of electronic devices throughout metro Atlanta, across Georgia and other parts of the southeastern United States.

“To dismantle the operation, investigators employed a variety of investigative techniques, including video surveillance and the use of the FLOCK camera system. Through this work, investigators identified multiple residences tied to the organization,” Gwinnett County Police said.

Officers recovered:

More than 5,000 electronic devices with an estimated value of more than $6 million

$1.2 million in cash

Eight cars

Five guns

More than 2,000 of the recovered devices were confirmed stolen or fraudulently obtained and returned to their respective carriers

All 10 violated the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, according to police.

There were 24 arrest warrants served by police on retail property fencing, theft by taking, theft by receiving, theft by deception and possession of tools for the commission of a crime charges.

Police arrested the following people:

Kong Zhen Ni, 40

Sunquan Ni, 37

Zi Qi Fu, 37

Shenghua Tian, 46

Bin Wen Lin, 34

Sufang Ni, 34

Chuansheng Fu, 28

Le M. Tang, 58

Cristopher Adonis Guerrero, 25

Aldopher Valdez Sosa, 22

The investigation is ongoing.