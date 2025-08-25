1 injured in southwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man injured in Atlanta on Sunday.

Officers responded to 1975 Campbellton Rd. SW after reports of a shooting around 5:30 p.m.

Police say a 20-year-old man had a gunshot wound and was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle

The identity of the victim and current extent of his injury is unknown at this time.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim “may have been shot during an attempted robbery.”

On Saturday morning, a 32-year-old man was shot on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.