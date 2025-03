ATLANTA — One person was injured after an argument lead to an exchange of gunfire late Sunday evening, Atlanta police say.

Officers responded to 945 Palmetto Ave. SW after reports of a person shot around 10:13 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators say the victim was shot in the area of 490 Whitehall St. The identity of the victim and extent of his injury is unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.