1 injured after dispute escalates to a shooting in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a dispute between two people who were “familiar with each other” led to a shooting in northwest Atlanta late Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the area of 955 Marietta St. after reports of a shooting around 10:48 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital.

The identity of the victim and current extent of the victim’s injury are unknown.

Police say an officer who was working a nearby job also responded and detained a suspect in connection with the shooting. A gun was also recovered near the scene.