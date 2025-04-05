1 dead, multiple injured in 3 separate shootings in Atlanta, police say

Police in Atlanta are investigating after a 28-year-old man was shot in his face late Friday evening.

Officers learned that a man who was shot near the 1400 block of West Peachtree Street in Midtown before 10:49 p.m. transported himself to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The current extent of the victim’s injury and identity are unknown.

Officers responded to 3566 Bolfair Dr. around 1:33 a.m. after a 22-year-old man was shot in his chest. He was rushed to the hospital.

Authorities responded to the 900 block of Mayson Turner Road around 2:26 a.m. after reports of a person who was shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 58-year-old male with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel. The identity of the victim was not released by police.

The investigation into the three shootings remain ongoing.