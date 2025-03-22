1 dead after Gwinnett County house party shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a party at a Gwinnett County home early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a home at the 2700 block of Brown Road in Buford after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man later died.

Officials say the home is used as an events venue.

Police say no arrests have been made and they are investigating what led up to the shooting.

The victim’s identity will not be released until next of kin has been notified.