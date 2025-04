ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early on Friday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to 70 Newcastle St. around 12:17 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a male with a gunshot wound. he was pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the victim was not released.

A second male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of his injury is unknown.