1 dead, 1 injured in Atlanta shooting, police say

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after Atlanta police say one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Whitehall Street and McDaniel Street around 1 p.m. after reports of a shooting. A male and female victim were found inside of a White Nissan Altima with gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to the hospital. The male victim was pronounced dead. The identity of the male victim was not released.

The current condition and identity of the female victim is unknown.

