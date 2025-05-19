1 dead, 1 detained in connection to Gwinnett County shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County are investigating after a domestic incident between two men escalated into a deadly shooting in unincorporated Stone Mountain.

Officers responded to the area of Salem Drive just before 8 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Officers say a body was found in front of a home. A man was detained for questioning, police say.

“Investigators tell me that the person that is detained is believed to be the shooter,” said Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Juan Madiedo.

Investigators say the two men involved in the shooting knew each other.

The identity of the victim and man who was arrested were not released by police.