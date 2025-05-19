Crime And Law

1 dead, 1 detained in connection to Gwinnett County shooting

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
Shooting death Gwinnett County Salem Drive
By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County are investigating after a domestic incident between two men escalated into a deadly shooting in unincorporated Stone Mountain.

Officers responded to the area of Salem Drive just before 8 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Officers say a body was found in front of a home. A man was detained for questioning, police say.

“Investigators tell me that the person that is detained is believed to be the shooter,” said Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Juan Madiedo.

Investigators say the two men involved in the shooting knew each other.

The identity of the victim and man who was arrested were not released by police.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!