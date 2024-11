DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston has asked for the publics help locating one of the two men who face charges in connection to the death of a Transgender Georgia woman.

Officials say Davonte Fore, 26, and Jaquan Brooks, 25, killed Skyler Gilmer in her Stone Mountain apartment in 2021.

According to officials, Brooks and Fore were arrested, however, Fore was released on bond.

Authorities say Fore fled Georgia.